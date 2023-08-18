Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee members visit 3 Bemidji locations

BEMIDJI — On Thursday, Senator Sandy Pappas, DFL- St. Paul, and members of the Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee visited three sites in Bemidji as a part of a regional tour of infrastructure needs.

“I want to thank local and state employees for welcoming us to Bemidji and educating our members and educating us on the needs in the community,” Pappas said in a release. “After three years with no capital investment bill, this past session we approved projects totaling $2.6 billion across the state. Many worthy projects are still on the table, and will receive serious consideration in the 2024 session.”

Legislators first stopped at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension regional office. The state agency is requesting $36 million to renovate the existing building and double its size for new training and laboratory space.

Senators then toured the Beltrami County Jail to learn about local needs for the Department of Corrections.

Their third stop was the Bemidji Veterans Home, which was funded through state and federal capital investment and is scheduled to open later this year.

“Our tour of the veterans home, which will provide housing and services to 72 of our honored veterans, is a reminder of how our state commitment can transform and improve communities and lives,” Pappas said.