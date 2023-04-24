99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Minnesota Elks Youth Camp raffle tickets available

The tickets are $100 each, and all funds raised will go toward sending 20 children from the Bemidji area to spend a week at the Minnesota Elks Youth Camp in Nisswa.

Bemidji Elks lodge.jpg
The Bemidji Elks Lodge is located at 116 Fourth St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:02 PM

BEMIDJI — Tickets are now available for the once-a-year special Minnesota Elks Youth Camp Raffle opportunity.

Prize money is based on 1,000 tickets sold. The first-place winner will receive $6,000, second will receive $4,000, third will receive $3,000, fourth will receive $2,000, fifth will receive $1,000, and 50 sixth-place prizes of $500 will be awarded along with 45 seventh-place prizes of $200.

Participants must be 18 years and older. The drawing will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the camp, participants do not need to be present to win.

Contact Bill Batchelder at (218) 751-5166 or bill.batchelder@hotmail.com to purchase tickets.

