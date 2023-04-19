Ministry of Caring to host adverse childhood experiences conference

BEMIDJI — Ministry of Caring will hold a conference on adverse childhood experiences from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the Bemidji Hampton Inn and Suites.

"Since 1997, Ministry of Caring has provided an annual conference specifically designed for caregivers, doctors, nurses, clinical psychologists, chiropractic staff, social workers, pastors, chaplains, and students of the same disciplines, but anyone interested in attending is welcome to register," a release said.

Topics discussed during the event will include study findings of neurobiology, epigenetics, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), and resilience research, plus strategies to help improve outcomes following brain and body trauma.

Presenters at the program will be Linsey McMurrin, executive director of Peacemaker Resources, and Stacy Bender, social emotional learning specialist with Peacemaker Resources.

The program was designed to meet the Minnesota Board of Nursing Continuing Education Requirements CEUs of 6.5 contact hours, but attendees must determine if the program meets their personal continuing education requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pre-registration fee is $90, or $35 for students. Continental breakfast breaks and lunch are included.

To pre-register, send a check made payable to Ministry of Caring to Cheryl Yarnott, 1520 Calihan Ave., Bemidji MN 56601.

Registration cost after April 25 and at the door is $100.