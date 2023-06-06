Mini Golf Classic set to raise funds for new Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter

BEMIDJI — It’s a miniature golf tournament, but it’s more than just pizza and putts.

The Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic will be held on Friday, June 9, at Bemidji’s newest miniature golf course to raise funds for the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter’s capital campaign.

“We’re so, so close,” said Chris Latzke, executive director of the shelter. The campaign has raised $2.3 million in pledges and donations toward its goal of $3.2 million. “The community has been so giving and kind.”

Capital campaign member and tournament organizer Sue Kringen said the event will bring the need for a new shelter to the forefront.

“This golf tournament is way more than just raising money for the capital campaign,” Kringen said. “It’s creating awareness of the need. I love Bemidji, I’m so proud of it. But nobody can take pride in the building that is taking in these families that are under duress.”

The Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter has been in a 1910-built home at 11th Street and Beltrami Avenue Northwest for all of its 43 years. It has 12 beds. The planned new 7,400-square-foot Shelter near 30th Street and Ridgeway Avenue Northwest would have 24 beds. That site was purchased seven years ago, Latzke said.

“We’re so excited from where we came,” she said. “When I took over in November 2021 we had about $52,000 in pledges and donations. We’re going to go from 12 beds to 24 for victims and survivors, to be saving some lives and more room for community outreach."

She added that the shelter does a whole lot more than just the residential side of things.

"We have our food pantry. We have gas cards, Walmart cards, clothing, blankets, hygiene products," she listed. "We give rides, we give referrals for housing. Our advocates are just on the go all the time working with victims and survivors.”

There are still openings for Friday’s tournament. Flights are scheduled at 11 a.m., 12:30 and 2 p.m. The cost is $100 for a two-person team, which also includes wood-fired pizza and beverages from Boardwalk’s Snack Shack. While the 2 p.m. flight is nearly full, Kringen said there are openings for the two earlier tee times.

Those interested in playing can register by going to the Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic on Facebook and following the instructions there. They also can register at the course on Friday.

The shelter also will hold its annual De-Feet Violence 5K/10K run/walk fundraiser on Aug. 12.