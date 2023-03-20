Michael Van Horn wins Paul Bunyan Communications' 2023 Youth Tour Essay Contest

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Michael Van Horn 2023 Youth Tour Winner WEB.jpg
Michael Van Horn
Today at 12:03 PM

BLACKDUCK — Blackduck High School junior Michael Van Horn has been selected as the winner of Paul Bunyan Communications' 2023 Youth Tour Essay Contest. 

He is the son of Ashley Nelson and Michael Van Horn of Blackduck and will attend the 2023 Youth Tour in Washington, D.C. May 31-June 4, with all expenses paid by Paul Bunyan Communications.

The trip features a comprehensive overview of the telecommunications industry, including careers in telecom, the critical role telecommunications plays in rural America, and how legislative and regulatory decisions affect the industry.

The tour allows youth to meet with members of Congress who represent rural constituents. They also participate in educational sessions about the Federal Communications Commission. Students visit some of the nation’s most historic sites, including Mount Vernon, the Smithsonian Museums and a night tour of our Washington D.C., a release said.

"The FRS Youth Tour is a unique opportunity for a local student from our area to visit Washington D.C. to gain a better perspective on how regulatory decisions impact our cooperative and rural areas," Paul Bunyan Communications Marketing Supervisor Brian Bissonette said in the release. "They will also get the chance to see a lot of historic sites in our nation’s capital."

The Foundation for Rural Service is dedicated to informing and improving the quality of life throughout rural America. Each year, it organizes the Youth Tour, designed to educate rural youth about the telecommunications industry and the federal political process.

The FRS is a subsidiary of the National Telecommunications Cooperative Association, of which Paul Bunyan Communications is a member. This is the 26th year that Paul Bunyan Communications has participated in sending a local high school student to the Youth Tour.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
