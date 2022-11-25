MercyMe to bring 'Always Only Jesus Tour' to Bemidji April 2

BEMIDJI — Grammy-nominated band MercyMe has announced the lineup and stops for their spring "Always Only Jesus Tour," including a stop in Bemidji on Sunday, April 2.

Named after their newly released, best-selling project, ALWAYS ONLY JESUS, the tour will hit 26 cities across the U.S. with Taya and Micah Tyler opening each night. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 2, at mercyme.org.

"It continues to be a landmark time for the multi-platinum selling, Grammy-nominated, multiple American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and Dove Award winners MercyMe," a release said. "They were recently named Billboard’s Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade, and in 2020 received their eighth American Music Award nomination."

Since their debut in 2001, the band has sold more than 9 million units in CD, single and DVD sales, garnered more than 48 No. 1 multi-format radio singles and had four consecutive mainstream radio hits, the release added.

MercyMe made history in 2014 as “I Can Only Imagine” surpassed 2 million digital downloads, making it the first song in Christian music to go platinum and double-platinum in the digital domain. The song has now gone 5x platinum.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2009, Billboard named MercyMe’s “Word Of God Speak” the No. 1 Song of The Decade and the group the No. 1 Artist of the Decade in both the Christian Songs and Christian AC Songs categories, the release said.

Their eleventh album, ALWAYS ONLY JESUS, is available now at mercyme.org.