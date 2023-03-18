MarketPlace Foods raises more than $400 for American Red Cross
MarketPlace's company, Johanneson's Inc., raised a combined total of $24,343.16 between all of their store locations.
MarketPlace Foods in Bemidji recently presented a $462.35 check to the American Red Cross following a fundraiser.
MarketPlace's company, Johanneson's Inc., raised a combined total of $24,343.16 between all of their store locations.
"We would like to thank all the members of our communities that helped donate toward the American Red Cross," a release said.
ADVERTISEMENT