Mark Christensen releases poetry collection inspired by early morning walks

BEMIDJI — Retired Bemidji State professor Mark Christensen recently released a poetry collection, “A Quick Reveal: Random Poetry of the Early Morning.”

According to a release, Christensen’s poetry was inspired by his early morning walks to work at a nearby college, which motivated him to write an entire morning book for others to enjoy.

A Quick Reveal is filled with poetry inspired by Mark Christensen's early morning walks to work at a nearby college. Contributed

“His poems remind us of the cyclical nature of life, the regeneration that occurs every morning,” the release said. “Now we can turn to Mark’s poetry, beautiful in its simplicity that belies the long hours spent in craft and practice.”

Throughout his career, Christensen has published three collections of poetry, two textbooks and over 50 individual essays.

Prior to his retirement, Christensen served as Chair of the English Department at BSU where he taught since 1990. He taught classes in English Education, Composition and Rhetoric, and Poetry and Creative Nonfiction, and also earned a music degree.

Christensen’s newest book can be picked up at Four Pines Bookstore, 102 Third St. NW in Bemidji.