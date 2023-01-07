99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Mark Christensen releases poetry collection inspired by early morning walks

Retired Bemidji State professor Mark Christensen recently released his poetry collection, “A Quick Reveal: Random Poetry of the Early Morning.”

Mark Christensen WEB.jpg
Mark Christensen
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 07, 2023 10:30 AM
BEMIDJI — Retired Bemidji State professor Mark Christensen recently released a poetry collection, “A Quick Reveal: Random Poetry of the Early Morning.”

According to a release, Christensen’s poetry was inspired by his early morning walks to work at a nearby college, which motivated him to write an entire morning book for others to enjoy.

A Quick Reveal Cover-1 copy.jpeg
A Quick Reveal is filled with poetry inspired by Mark Christensen's early morning walks to work at a nearby college.
Contributed

“His poems remind us of the cyclical nature of life, the regeneration that occurs every morning,” the release said. “Now we can turn to Mark’s poetry, beautiful in its simplicity that belies the long hours spent in craft and practice.”

Throughout his career, Christensen has published three collections of poetry, two textbooks and over 50 individual essays.

122521.N.BP.CHRISTENSEN.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji State professor Mark Christensen publishes book reflecting on his years in the classroom
Bemidji State Professor Mark Christensen’s 46 years in the classroom have certainly given him much to reflect on.
December 24, 2021 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom

Prior to his retirement, Christensen served as Chair of the English Department at BSU where he taught since 1990. He taught classes in English Education, Composition and Rhetoric, and Poetry and Creative Nonfiction, and also earned a music degree.

Christensen’s newest book can be picked up at Four Pines Bookstore, 102 Third St. NW in Bemidji.

