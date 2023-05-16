March for Jesus set for May 20 in Bemidji

BEMIDJI — On Saturday, May 20, believers and churches in the area will set aside denominational, ethnical and political differences and unite with a march to celebrate Jesus beyond the church walls and into the streets.

Participants will gather at 12:15 p.m. at J.W. Smith Elementary School, 1712 America Ave. NW, the march will start at 1 p.m. and proceed across several city blocks, ending at Paul Bunyan Park. There, they will conclude the evening with prayer and music.

“The March for Jesus is a procession of praise through the streets of the city celebrating the Lordship of Jesus Christ and uniting in a grand worship event where Christians publicly proclaim the glory of the savior,” a release said. “It’s all about Jesus — and nothing else.”

The march is not a protest and everyone, regardless of domination, is welcome to participate.

As a national mission, the March for Jesus takes place in multiple cities across the U.S. and around the world each year.

The event is free and open to the public, and everyone, not just those of Christian faith, are welcome to attend.

For more information about the event, visit the March for Jesus: Bemidji Facebook page or the March for Jesus website at bemidjimarchforjesus.com.