'Maple Syrup, Music and Phenology' event set for March 25 at Forest History Center

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:22 PM

GRAND RAPIDS — A "Maple Syrup, Music and Phenology" event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Forest History Center, 2609 County Road 76 in Grand Rapids.

During the event, visitors can learn about the process of making maple syrup, a release said. From tree tapping to sap boiling, attendees will gain insights into the process from start to finish.

Attendees can also see the Forest History Center’s draft horse, Jack, hauling sap through the woods, the release said.

While the boil is happening, attendees are welcome to partake in music around the fire, with the opportunity to hear tunes from the past and even join in the festivities.

Guests of all musical abilities are encouraged to bring their own instruments and play along.

For those who would like to explore the woods, local phenologist John Latimer will lead a guided hike around the site’s trails starting at 10 a.m. Additional hikes with Forest History Center staff will take place later in the day.

