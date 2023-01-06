Manecke, Wall, Frenzel to be sworn in at special Bemidji school board meeting

BEMIDJI – A special Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the district office board room.

The oath of office will be administered to new four-year board members Anna Manecke, Dave Wall and Jenny Frenzel. They will be joined by two-year members Justin Hoover and Julie Laitala — who were already sworn in at a Dec. 19 regular board meeting — and incumbent Ann Long Voelkner.

Organization of the board will also take place, for which the board will elect its chair, vice chair, clerk and treasurer. They will also authorize District Business Director Krisi Fenner to perform treasurer duties on behalf of the board.

The board will review other organizational considerations before adjournment, after which the board will informally meet with cabinet members to ask questions about their respective roles.