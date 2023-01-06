99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
Manecke, Wall, Frenzel to be sworn in at special Bemidji school board meeting

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the district office board room.

By Pioneer Staff Report
January 06, 2023 08:20 AM
BEMIDJI – A special Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the district office board room.

The oath of office will be administered to new four-year board members Anna Manecke, Dave Wall and Jenny Frenzel. They will be joined by two-year members Justin Hoover and Julie Laitala — who were already sworn in at a Dec. 19 regular board meeting — and incumbent Ann Long Voelkner.

Organization of the board will also take place, for which the board will elect its chair, vice chair, clerk and treasurer. They will also authorize District Business Director Krisi Fenner to perform treasurer duties on behalf of the board.

The board will review other organizational considerations before adjournment, after which the board will informally meet with cabinet members to ask questions about their respective roles.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
