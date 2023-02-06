99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Man taken into custody for treatment after making threats against law enforcement in Bemidji

A man has been taken into custody for treatment after making "threats of a shoot-out" and other threats toward law enforcement on Sunday in Bemidji.

Police Lights.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 06, 2023 11:59 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — A man has been taken into custody for treatment after making "threats of a shoot-out" and other threats toward law enforcement on Sunday in Bemidji.

According to a release from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, dispatch received a call from a man "threatening suicide."

The release says that during the call, the man "made threats of a shoot-out and reported (himself) armed with a knife and firearm. Additional callers also reported that the subject was suicidal and made specific threats but that he was at his own residence, with limited risk to the public."

In response to this call, the Bemidji Police Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Headwaters Crisis Negotiations Team began a crisis response which included initiating remote communication with the man.

Officers did not attempt to make physical contact with the man due to specific threats he made toward responders.

Members of the crisis negotiations team continued with negotiations for about 1.5 hours in attempts to resolve and de-escalate the situation. During the negotiations, the man expressed that he intended to end the situation in a “gunfight," the release said.

At approximately 6 p.m., officers on perimeter encountered the man, who continued to make threats of being armed with a firearm at a public location, which Mastin confirmed to be the Holiday south gas station parking lot.

Law enforcement continued with crisis negotiation tactics, but the subject refused to follow commands. Officers identified an opportunity to use hands-on tactics to quickly apprehend him and did so without incident, the release said.

No firearm was located on the man and he was taken into custody for treatment purposes.

Bemidji Ambulance also assisted with the incident.

