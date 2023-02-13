Man found dead in fish house on Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI — A 44-year-old man was found dead in a fish house on Lake Bemidji on Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs, at 1:44 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a man had been located by family members unresponsive in a fish house on Lake Bemidji.

Law enforcement, EMS and fire units were dispatched to the scene on the southwest corner of Lake Bemidji.

Upon arrival, first responders located a 44-year-old man who was then pronounced dead.

The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. No foul play is suspected and no additional information is available at this time, the release said.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bemidji Fire Department and Bemidji Ambulance Service.