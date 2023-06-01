Location for new Beltrami County Jail selected

BEMIDJI — A location for the new jail has been selected, with the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners approving a contract to purchase a property half of a mile south of the Fifth Street roundabout for its construction.

Located off of Jefferson Avenue and close to a bypass for U.S. Highway 71, the parcel under consideration was the second-highest ranked choice the county considered.

Its selection was finalized during a special meeting on Wednesday, May 31, when the county board finished property negotiations and approved a contract to purchase the 16.9-acre parcel for $540,000.

The property was one of 15 that were evaluated and ranked by the county using a set list of criteria. Under consideration were the size of the lot, costs, proximity to the courthouse and potential impacts on housing and surrounding neighborhoods.

The Beltrami County Board has approved a contract to purchase property half a mile south of the Fifth Street roundabout along Jefferson Avenue in Bemidji. Contributed

“(We worked) to identify critical evaluation factors, what we felt were the most important factors for objectively evaluating several sites,” said County Administrator Tom Barry. “We did not want to be subjective, we wanted to have defensible outcomes.”

Using this system, five of the 15 options were disqualified. Of the remaining 10 options, the county was informed its top choice was not for sale.

This led to the second option, dubbed the Wiebolt Property, being selected. Located not far from downtown Bemidji and the courthouse, this parcel scored well during the evaluation because of its lack of obstacles to development.

“It’s pretty much treeless. For the most part, it’s flat and level and there are no structures,” Barry explained.

Connecting to utilities should also be simple and of the almost 17 acres available, the county expects around 12 of them to be usable.

While the parcel would require a conditional use permit or rezoning for the jail to be constructed, the county doesn’t foresee difficulties in that process.

With these things in mind, Barry presented the commissioners with a contract to purchase the property for $540,000, which was approved unanimously by all the present board members. District 3 Commissioner Richard Anderson was unable to attend but had previously expressed his support.

The anticipated closing for the deal is set for Aug. 11, though several contingencies remain for the jail’s construction. One of these is approval for a local option sales tax, which will be on the November ballot.

The need for a new jail comes after the Minnesota Department of Corrections found the current facility no longer met state standards. Rather than closing the jail, the county initiated a Jail Needs and Feasibility study to examine its options.

Ultimately this culminated in the county board unanimously voting to construct a new jail in November 2022, which was the cheapest of the seven options presented at a total estimated cost of just under $500 million.

Of that amount, $374.7 million will come from levy costs over the next 30 years, with the remaining expected to come from a local option sales tax that should earn an estimated $125 million.