Local veterans gather to celebrate National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Around 150 Vietnam veterans gathered on Wednesday, March 29, at the Bagley American Legion for dinner in celebration of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

20230329_173759 (1).jpg
Vietnam Veterans
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:43 PM

Ryan Pels, a retired army personal from Walker was the main speaker. Kevin Gish, the administrator of the future Bemidji Veterans Home, also spoke and gave an update on the progress of the project which is set to open sometime this summer.

