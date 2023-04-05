Local veterans gather to celebrate National Vietnam War Veterans Day
Around 150 Vietnam veterans gathered on Wednesday, March 29, at the Bagley American Legion for dinner in celebration of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Around 150 Vietnam veterans gathered on Wednesday, March 29, at the Bagley American Legion for dinner in celebration of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Ryan Pels, a retired army personal from Walker was the main speaker. Kevin Gish, the administrator of the future Bemidji Veterans Home, also spoke and gave an update on the progress of the project which is set to open sometime this summer.
ADVERTISEMENT