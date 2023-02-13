Level 3 sex offender relocating to Spruce Avenue in Cass Lake

CASS LAKE — Level 3 sex offender James Tacumseh Littlewolf will relocate to the 300 block of Spruce Avenue in Cass Lake on Feb. 27, according to a release from Cass Lake Sheriff Bryan Welk.

Littlewolf, 35, has a history of sexual contact with two known teenage girls including penetration, according to court documents. Littlewolf gained access to one victim by entering a home without permission.

There are three levels of offenders based on the individual's risk to re-offend. Level one carries a lower risk to the public, level two is moderate and three is higher.

"This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community," the release said. "This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public. The Cass County Sheriff's Office may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where they work or go to school."