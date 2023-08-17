Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Leech Lake Restoration Act parcel map available for viewing

leech-lake-band.jpg
Pioneer File Photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:01 PM

Cass Lake — Working collectively to implement the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the Chippewa National Forest have announced that a map of proposed parcels for transfer on the Chippewa National Forest has been created and is available for public viewing.

“This is one of the most monumental and positive developments to take place on Leech Lake since the first treaties were signed and the reservation was established in 1855,” Faron Jackson Sr., Chairman of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, said in the release.

To view the map, visit the forest’s website at fs.usda.gov/chippewa.

This action is a significant part of implementing the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act, signed into law in December 2020, which transfers approximately 11,760 acres of public land, currently managed by the Chippewa National Forest, to the Department of the Interior to be held in trust for the benefit of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

These lands will enable the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe to invest in future generations with economic and residential development. Lands subject to transfer hold historical and cultural significance to the Band.

“It’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe as we implement the Reservation Restoration Act to transfer back 11,760 acres to this sovereign nation,” Chippewa Forest Supervisor Michael Stansberry said in a release. “We understand the importance the land holds to the Band and will continue to work with the Band as we move through this process.”

The Forest and the Band jointly identified the proposed parcels to be transferred. The intent is to limit the fragmentation of ownership boundaries while honoring private property rights.

The legislation language makes provisions for honoring any existing private property rights such as easements, permits, or other encumbrances.

“It is with great joy and hope for the future in our hearts that we celebrate the latest step forward in restoring a portion of the illegally transferred lands back to the Leech Lake Ojibwe,” Jackson said. “On behalf of the Band, I want to express my gratitude to the Forest Service and Tribal staff collaborating behind the scenes to move this land transfer towards completion.”

Comprehensive information regarding the proposed land transfer parcels is available including FAQs, and an online StoryMap are available on the Forest’s website at fs.usda.gov/chippewa.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
