Law enforcement seeks information on possible homicide near downtown Bemidji

BEMIDJI — Local law enforcement is seeking the public's help in gathering information related to a possible homicide that took place last week near downtown Bemidji.

According to a release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, at 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, the police department responded to the request for a welfare check on a resident in the 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue Northwest.

Upon arrival at a residence in that area, officers discovered a male who was deceased. After extensive investigation, detectives believe that the male died of homicidal violence, the release said.

Detectives are asking residents to check home surveillance equipment for suspicious activity from 8 p.m. to midnight on Aug. 10, along the area covering 11th Street Northwest to 14th Street Northwest from Irvine Avenue Northwest to Bemidji Avenue Northwest.

"The Bemidji Police Department believes this is an isolated event, does not believe there is any danger to the public and does not believe this is a random incident," LaZella said in the release.

Anyone with information or video should contact Detective Guy Schermerhorn at (218) 333-8361.

The identity of the deceased will be released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota online at www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling (800) 222-8477 or by using the P3 Tip Submit app available on all smartphones.

"All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000," the release said. "The Bemidji Police Department encourages you to submit information to Crime Stoppers so you are free of retribution and remain safe while doing the right thing."