Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Law enforcement seeks information on possible homicide near downtown Bemidji

Local law enforcement is seeking the public's help in gathering information related to a possible homicide that took place last week near downtown Bemidji.

Bemidj Police Department web art.jpg
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:22 PM

BEMIDJI — Local law enforcement is seeking the public's help in gathering information related to a possible homicide that took place last week near downtown Bemidji.

According to a release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, at 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, the police department responded to the request for a welfare check on a resident in the 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue Northwest.

Upon arrival at a residence in that area, officers discovered a male who was deceased. After extensive investigation, detectives believe that the male died of homicidal violence, the release said.

Detectives are asking residents to check home surveillance equipment for suspicious activity from 8 p.m. to midnight on Aug. 10, along the area covering 11th Street Northwest to 14th Street Northwest from Irvine Avenue Northwest to Bemidji Avenue Northwest.

"The Bemidji Police Department believes this is an isolated event, does not believe there is any danger to the public and does not believe this is a random incident," LaZella said in the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone with information or video should contact Detective Guy Schermerhorn at (218) 333-8361.

The identity of the deceased will be released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota online at www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling (800) 222-8477 or by using the P3 Tip Submit app available on all smartphones.

"All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000," the release said. "The Bemidji Police Department encourages you to submit information to Crime Stoppers so you are free of retribution and remain safe while doing the right thing."

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Beltrami County History Center web art.jpg
Local
Beltrami County Historical Society to host 200th anniversary program Aug. 17
2h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji City Hall
Local
2024 tax levy increase debated by Bemidji City Council
2h ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
081623.N.BP.PARKSAWARD 1.jpg
Local
Bemidji Parks and Rec 'Let's Go Skating' program receives Award of Excellence
3h ago
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bemidji City Hall
Local
2024 tax levy increase debated by Bemidji City Council
2h ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
081623.S.BP.BHSFOOT 6.jpg
Prep
Jacks picking up triple-option tempo, installing new leaders as fall camp opens
5h ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
081223.N.BP.CLINIC 3.jpg
Local
Mewinzha Ondaadiziike Wiigaming provides 'care in a non-traditional clinic setting'
3d ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Beltrami County History Center web art.jpg
Local
Beltrami County Historical Society to host 200th anniversary program Aug. 17
2h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report