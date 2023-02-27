Law enforcement responds to hoax threat against Bemidji High School

BEMIDJI — Law enforcement responded to a call threatening Bemidji High School shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, which was confirmed to be a hoax.

According to a release, no students were at the school at the time though staff members were present for training and the building was put into lockdown.

Law enforcement found the call to be a hoax that was part of a larger swatting event that has hit other high schools in Minnesota and across the United States.

The number and voice used in the swatting event were identical to other swatting events throughout the country.

"We thank law enforcement for their quick response and partnership,” the release said.