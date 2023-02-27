99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Law enforcement responds to hoax threat against Bemidji High School

Law enforcement found the call to be a hoax that was part of a larger swatting event that has hit other high schools in Minnesota and across the United States.

Bemidji High School is located at 2900 Division Street West.
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 27, 2023 12:14 PM

BEMIDJI — Law enforcement responded to a call threatening Bemidji High School shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, which was confirmed to be a hoax.

According to a release, no students were at the school at the time though staff members were present for training and the building was put into lockdown.

Law enforcement found the call to be a hoax that was part of a larger swatting event that has hit other high schools in Minnesota and across the United States.

The number and voice used in the swatting event were identical to other swatting events throughout the country.

"We thank law enforcement for their quick response and partnership,” the release said.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
