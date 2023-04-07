Late-season snow and rapid warm-up could lead to spring flooding in Beltrami County

BEMIDJI — With temperatures rising following this week's snowstorm, Beltrami County Emergency Management warns that spring flooding is likely to impact the region.

According to a release from Beltrami County Emergency Director Christopher Muller, many areas received several additional inches of snow in the last week which has equated to about an additional inch of water on the ground.

"While the abundance of streams, rivers and lakes in the region generally handle spring runoff and excessive precipitation fairly well, citizens and travelers should be prepared for isolated and more difficult to predict overland flooding," the release said. "Unlike the spring flood of 2022, there is no indication of an excessive precipitation event in the immediate future to exacerbate the melt."

Temperatures are expected to transition from unseasonably cool to seasonably warm in the next week, which will initiate the spring thaw fairly rapidly.

Daytime temperatures increasing to the 60s combined with sunshine will result in accelerated melting, the release said. Overnight low temperatures are forecast to remain above freezing as well next week.

Low-lying, poor drainage and flood-prone areas could see pooling of water until soils absorb the water or until there is runoff.

Those who have a basement, lower level walkout or entry, or have historically experienced flooding should clear drainage areas, have water flow away from the home, check the sump pump and have protective resources available.

Drivers are encouraged to steer clear of flooded roadways. If a road is marked as closed, do not drive around signs or barriers, the release said.

Cities, townships and other jurisdictions in Beltrami County should report their flooding to Muller by contacting chris.muller@co.beltrami.mn.us or (218) 333-8386.

Emergencies related to flooding, including the closure of roadways, should be directed to the Beltrami County Emergency Communications Center at (218) 333-9111, option 2.