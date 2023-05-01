Last phase of construction begins on Birchmont Beach Road north of Bemidji

BEMIDJI — Contractors began work on Monday on the last phase of construction for County State Aid Highway, Birchmont Beach Road NE, north of Bemidji.

This will include the closure of CSAH 20 from Pincherry Lane to Long Lake Road, along with the entire Pincherry intersection.

Work in this area will reduce access and impede thru traffic. Traffic from outside the project will need to use the detour or alternate routes.

The work will include grading, aggregate base and bituminous surfacing of the road. For ongoing project updates, contact the Beltrami County Highway Department at (218) 333-8173.

The county highway department urges motorists to use caution when traveling in and around all work zones.