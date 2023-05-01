99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Last phase of construction begins on Birchmont Beach Road north of Bemidji

The last phase of construction started Monday on County State Aid Highway 20, Birchmont Beach Road NE, with road closures as a result.

Road Construction web art
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:31 PM

BEMIDJI — Contractors began work on Monday on the last phase of construction for County State Aid Highway, Birchmont Beach Road NE, north of Bemidji.

This will include the closure of CSAH 20 from Pincherry Lane to Long Lake Road, along with the entire Pincherry intersection.

Work in this area will reduce access and impede thru traffic. Traffic from outside the project will need to use the detour or alternate routes.

The work will include grading, aggregate base and bituminous surfacing of the road. For ongoing project updates, contact the Beltrami County Highway Department at (218) 333-8173.

The county highway department urges motorists to use caution when traveling in and around all work zones.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
City of Bemidji web art .jpg
Local
Process for hiring a new city manager to be discussed at tonight's Bemidji City Council meeting
May 01, 2023 11:16 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Someone Special
Local
United Way of Bemidji Area seeks Someone Special nominations
May 01, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Ride for the troops security
Local
Road guards recertified for this summer's Ride for the Troops event
April 30, 2023 11:28 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Historic Chief Theater
Arts and Entertainment
Kitchi Boogie performance to raise funds for Historic Chief Theater
April 29, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Chrissy Downwind.jpg
Local
Chrissy Downwind promoted to VP for American Indian student success for BSU, NTC
April 28, 2023 01:39 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Ctrl + Z graphic.jpg
Lifestyle
GENERATIONS: Why didn’t anyone ever tell me that?
April 29, 2023 07:44 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
Garrett Photo.JPG
Business
Northwest Minnesota business owner named Minnesota Young Entrepreneur of the Year
April 30, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo