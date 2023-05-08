Laporte’s Stephanie Bumgardner appointed to Minnesota Guardian Ad Litem Board

BEMIDJI — Stephanie Bumgardner of Laporte has been appointed to Minnesota’s State Guardian Ad Litem Board by Gov. Tim Walz.

Bumgardner will be replacing Patricia Moses on the board, with a term that begins May 10, 2023, and ends Jan 4, 2027.

The State Guardian Ad Litem Board creates and administers a statewide, independent guardian ad litem program to advocate for the best interests of children, minor parents and incompetent adults in juvenile and family court cases.

The board also approves and recommends to the state legislature a budget for the board and the guardian ad litem program and establishes program standards, administrative policies, procedures and rules.