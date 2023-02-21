99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Laporte man arrested after law enforcement seizes 80 marijuana plants from home

A Laporte man has been arrested after an investigation related to a snowmobile accident revealed that he was growing marijuana plants in his home in Guthrie Township, Hubbard County.

4346098+Marijuana_Plant_03.JPG
Marijuana plant
Courtesy / Wikimedia Commons
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 21, 2023 11:30 AM

According to a release from Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes, at 2:19 a.m. on Feb. 18, dispatch received a call of a snowmobile crash on 460th Street in Guthrie Township.

According to a release from Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes, at 2:19 a.m. on Feb. 18, dispatch received a call of a snowmobile crash on 460th Street in Guthrie Township.

Deputies arrived at the scene and located 43-year-old Christopher Crew, of Laporte, laying on the roadway with life-threatening injuries to his leg.

Lakeport First Responders and staff from Bemidji Ambulance arrived at the scene and began providing medical care.

As deputies began their investigation, they approached a house that was in the immediate area. Officers smelled marijuana outside the home and observed numerous marijuana plants growing inside, the release said.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on the home where about 80 marijuana plants were seized along with processed marijuana in jars. The residence was found to be owned by 47-year-old Jamie Hunt of Laporte.

The investigation showed that Hunt was driving his 2007 Dodge pickup pulling a trailer eastbound on 460th Street and had just turned into his driveway when his trailer was struck from behind by Crew on his 2022 Ski-Doo snowmobile.

As Crew collided with the back of the trailer, he sustained a severe injury to his leg. Hunt checked on Crew and called 911 to report the accident, the release said.

During the call, Hunt refused to provide his name to the dispatcher and then fled the scene, but was located several hours later and taken into custody.

Bemidji Ambulance transported Crew to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. A search warrant was also obtained to get a blood sample from Crew and the results of the tests are pending.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
