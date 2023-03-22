Laporte American Legion to hold bake sale, lunch fundraiser
LAPORTE — The Laporte American Legion is set to host a "Welcome Spring" soup, sandwich and bake sale fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at the Laporte Town Hall.
Several different soups and baked goods will be available at the event. Donations will go toward scholarships and veteran programs.
