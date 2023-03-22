99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Laporte American Legion to hold bake sale, lunch fundraiser

The Laporte American Legion is set to host a "Welcome Spring" soup, sandwich and bake sale fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at the Laporte Town Hall.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:26 PM

LAPORTE — The Laporte American Legion is set to host a "Welcome Spring" soup, sandwich and bake sale fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at the Laporte Town Hall.

Several different soups and baked goods will be available at the event. Donations will go toward scholarships and veteran programs.

