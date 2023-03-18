6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Labraaten, Haack place second, third in Hoop Shoot competition

Local youth participated in the Minnesota State Elk's Association Hoop Shoot Competition on Feb. 18 in Hutchinson.

Minnesota State Elk's Hoop Shoot 2023.jpg
Mckinley "Minnie" Labraaten and Henry Haack placed second and third respectively in the Minnesota State Elk's Association Hoop Shoot Competition on Feb. 18 in Hutchinson.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:30 AM

Local youth recently participated in the Minnesota State Elk's Association Hoop Shoot Competition on Feb. 18 in Hutchinson.

Mckinley "Minnie" Labraaten, a third-grade student from St. Philip's Catholic School, placed second in the 8- to 9-year-old division of the competition.

Henry Haack, a second-grade student at Horace May Elementary, placed third in his division.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Red Cross Check.jpg
Local
MarketPlace Foods raises more than $400 for American Red Cross
March 18, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_2205.jpg
Local
Disabled America Veterans Northwest Transportation System receives new van
March 18, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
FCL Grief Bags.jpg
Local
First City Lions put together grief bags for children
March 18, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
031823.N.BP.CHARTERCOMMISSION.jpg
Local
Bemidji Charter Commission issues support for ranked choice voting
March 17, 2023 01:17 PM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Rubado Column Mug
Sports
RUBADO COLUMN: I am honored to be the Bemidji Pioneer’s sports editor
March 16, 2023 09:41 AM
Sulo Havumaki.jpg
Local
Uncovering the origins of St. Urho's Day and the role a Bemidji State professor played in bringing it to life
March 15, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Bemidji Pioneer
Spread the Love wrap up.jpg
Local
Bemidji Brewing raises over $1,000 for United Way of Bemidji Area
March 17, 2023 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report