Labraaten, Haack place second, third in Hoop Shoot competition
Local youth recently participated in the Minnesota State Elk's Association Hoop Shoot Competition on Feb. 18 in Hutchinson.
Mckinley "Minnie" Labraaten, a third-grade student from St. Philip's Catholic School, placed second in the 8- to 9-year-old division of the competition.
Henry Haack, a second-grade student at Horace May Elementary, placed third in his division.
