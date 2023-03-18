Labraaten, Haack place second, third in Hoop Shoot competition

Local youth recently participated in the Minnesota State Elk's Association Hoop Shoot Competition on Feb. 18 in Hutchinson.

Mckinley "Minnie" Labraaten, a third-grade student from St. Philip's Catholic School, placed second in the 8- to 9-year-old division of the competition.

Henry Haack, a second-grade student at Horace May Elementary, placed third in his division.