Kirin Christianson became Mrs. Minnesota for a lot more than just a crown

BEMIDJI — As this year's Mrs. Minnesota pageant winner, Kirin Christianson has big goals for the state — but also for the Bemidji area.

After recently moving to the Bemidji area from Arizona, Christianson was looking for a way to implement her skill set and heart for helping others in her new community. As she and her husband were out walking one day, he suggested that she compete in the Mrs. Minnesota pageant.

“My husband and I were walking around the park near our Arizona house one day and I was kind of crying. I told him that, other than his family, I didn’t know anyone in Minnesota and I didn’t know how to get involved in the community,” Christianson said. “All of my best friends are from pageants. I love women who are intelligent, kind and involved in the community — and don't mind doing it all in high heels.”

Her husband turned to her and said, "Why don’t you just compete for Mrs. Minnesota?"

She was up for the challenge. For her, it was the perfect way to make friends and have a platform for volunteering and community involvement. After an extensive interview process, she was crowned to represent her new state in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, Christianson has found herself inaugurated into the northern small-town charm while busily preparing to help women in Minnesota and beyond as she plans to run for Mrs. International in July.

“The point of a 'Mrs.' pageant is to highlight the accomplishments of today's married women — that's actually their motto. So much of being a woman is tied up and wrapped around our looks,” Christianson said. “The pageant is a way to celebrate married women. Women are where the change happens.”

For Kirin Christianson, the pageant was the perfect way to make friends and have a platform for volunteering and community involvement. After an extensive interview process, she rode in the Night We Light Parade in November 2022 and was crowned Mrs. Minnesota in 2023. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Poised 4 Success

Christianson recalls that her passion for helping underprivileged women started when she was a child.

“Growing up I was an awkward, insecure, gangly redheaded girl. I was like the kid who just did not fit in,” she said. “I also was raised by a single mom. My dad is wonderful, but I never remember them being together because they got separated and divorced when I was so young.”

At 14 years old, Christianson was discovered by modeling agencies, and when she began embracing herself for who she was, it changed everything.

Modeling helped Kirin Christianson learn to embrace her differences, now she helps others do the same. Contributed

“Modeling helped me realize that standing out and learning to embrace my differences was a good thing. In modeling, you have to be a hard worker and you have to give it your all,” Christianson said. “I learned to be willing to take calculated risks and all of these things not only helped (with my career), but it helped me with encouraging women with my goal.”

That goal is to help women who are economically disadvantaged. For the last 13 years, Christianson has partnered with many Dress for Success locations to provide women with a network of support to achieve economic independence and provide other tools to help them thrive in work and in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I found that no matter where I was in my life, I could still help others and I've made that a priority because that's the most important thing,” she said. “I think what matters most is who you serve at the end of the day.”

Teaching her own spin-off of Dress for Success, her new signature series called Poised 4 Success combines her experience in business and modeling to help women and teenage girls gain the confidence she once struggled to find, too.

“I combine my experience with modeling and businesses to help women, specifically with getting a job and the interviewing process because the whole goal is so that they can have financial independence and financial security,” she explained. “However, there's a second group that I really love working with, and that's teenage girls. So it's still Poised 4 Success, but the bend is more about creating that positive self-image and then how to be successful in life in a way that you feel comfortable still being a true reflection of yourself.”

Although the Dress for Success nonprofit is based in the Twin Cities, Christianson hopes to reach more women in northern Minnesota with her Poised 4 Success mission.

“I want people to just be themselves, but put their best foot forward and do it in a way that's powerful, dynamic and authentic so that they can be successful in life,” she added.

Community organizations in the Bemidji area that feel they could benefit from working with Christianson in the future can contact her at ckirin@gmail.com.

Minnesota Nice

When Christianson first moved to the area, she compared the town to a Hallmark movie. Small-town charm, a welcoming community and lots of wholesome fun — a year later, she has a new perspective: “Better than a Hallmark movie.”

“Honestly, the people here are so wonderful. Everybody has been incredibly welcoming and getting involved in the community makes a big difference," she said. "So far I've done that by getting involved with a local family center and church and participating in trivia nights. When you're the new kid in town, you never know how people are going to welcome you or if they're going to welcome you. The town has not only welcomed us, but they've also really encouraged us to just be a part of everything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike a Hallmark movie, though, Christianson already found her love. Her husband, Dr. Alan Christianson, grew up on a farm just outside Bemidji. The newly “empty-nested” couple plans to continue serving the community together and spend more time with Alan's family.

Christianson describes her and her husband's relationship as “love at first sight." Getting engaged only one month after meeting each other, their 27 years of marriage brought them two children and they’ve even started multiple businesses together.

Besides being Mrs. Minnesota’s husband, Alan is also a New York Times bestselling author and renowned thyroid specialist. He has a mission of his own to help people on their health journeys.

“He is very much that calm, Minnesota farm boy. Nothing fazes him, even in emergency situations,” she said. “He's just very calm, cool and collected and level-headed. He's wonderful.”

Kirin and Alan Christianson have been married for 27 years and have two grown children. Contributed

As Christianson adjusts to the northern Minnesota weather and settles into her new hometown, she’s continually surprised just how above and beyond neighbors and even strangers go to help each other. She said she can’t wait to join in on that "Minnesota Nice" stereotype.

“It’s just a whole different world here, we’ve always had wonderful neighbors, even when we lived in the fifth largest city in the country in Phoenix, but here they just go one step above and beyond,” she left off. “My mission is to help the community even more, I'm so grateful, honored and appreciative.”