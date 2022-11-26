Katlynn Gullekson of Bagley reappointed to Minnesota Board of Nursing

BEMIDJI — Katlynn Gullekson of Bagley has been reappointed by Gov. Tim Walz to the Minnesota Board of Nursing for a four year term.

A licensed practical nurse at the Sanford Bagley Clinic, Gullekson’s term will begin on Jan. 3, 2023, and will run until Jan. 4, 2027.

Gullekson first joined the Minnesota Board of Nursing after her initial appointment in September to replace an outgoing board member.

The Minnesota Board of Nursing oversees and regulates nursing throughout the state, and holds nurses accountable for conduct based on legal, ethical and professional standards. It also establishes credentialing, education, nursing practice standards and other work.

Additional information about the Board of Nursing can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.