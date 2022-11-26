SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Katlynn Gullekson of Bagley reappointed to Minnesota Board of Nursing

Gov. Tim Walz has announced several appointments to state boards, including Bagley’s Katlynn Gullekson’s reappointment to the Minnesota Board of Nursing.

State of Minnesota logo.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
November 26, 2022 07:56 AM
BEMIDJI — Katlynn Gullekson of Bagley has been reappointed by Gov. Tim Walz to the Minnesota Board of Nursing for a four year term.

A licensed practical nurse at the Sanford Bagley Clinic, Gullekson’s term will begin on Jan. 3, 2023, and will run until Jan. 4, 2027.

Gullekson first joined the Minnesota Board of Nursing after her initial appointment in September to replace an outgoing board member.

The Minnesota Board of Nursing oversees and regulates nursing throughout the state, and holds nurses accountable for conduct based on legal, ethical and professional standards. It also establishes credentialing, education, nursing practice standards and other work.

Additional information about the Board of Nursing can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
