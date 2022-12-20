Justin Hoover, Julie Laitala join Bemidji school board, taxes discussed

BEMIDJI — Monday's Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education meeting brought in two fresh faces, departures of three familiar ones along with a discussion of everyone’s favorite financial topic — taxes.

At the start of the meeting, board chair Carol L. Johnson administered the oath of office to two-year board members Justin Hoover and Julie Laitala who earned seats during the Nov. 8 special election.

Hoover received the most votes in the two-year race at 4,469 or 17.11% of the vote total, and Laitala received 4,137 votes or 15.83% of the total.

With two of the five new board members taking their seats, incumbents Sarah Young, Jeff Lind and Johnson were recognized for their time on the board with the gift of a bell.

“We have a longstanding tradition here in our district — as board members leave — to give the gift of a bell,” Superintendent Jeremy Olson said, “signifying education, the sacrifice and service that has been made by our school board members.

“Obviously, I’ve had a very short tenure with you guys. At the same time, I’ve really come to respect you as board members for the work that you’ve done, for the passion and dedication you continue to exhibit for our students, and you will be missed.”

Young and Johnson, who served on the board since 2019 and 2005 respectively, lost their bids for reelection to incoming four-year board members Anna Manecke, Dave Wall and Jenny Frenzel, who are expected to be sworn in during a January meeting. Lind, who served since 2019, did not file for reelection.

Young, Lind and Johnson each took some time during the once-around-the-table portion of the meeting to speak on their board experiences before the night was over.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve as a board member for the past four years,” Young shared. “I’d be lying if I said it was all easy, but I will miss it because of the great people that I worked with.”

Lind mentioned, “it’s been a challenging time, I think for all of us, but it’s been a joy to go through these challenges with such quality individuals that have been working for our district and our students.”

Johnson left off with a piece of advice to all incoming board members.

“You are now enrolled in a new class. Get a notebook, some highlighters, sharpen some No. 2 pencils, listen and learn,” Johnson said. “There is a learning curve and you will be tested at times. … Being on the board of education is an education in itself.”

Following the presentation of the bells, the board took a short recess before a Truth in Taxation public hearing.

Truth in Taxation

District Business Director Krisi Fenner spoke on the district’s 2023 levy limit, which school boards are required to certify in December after setting a levy limitation at the September meeting.

With taxes payable in 2023 and considered as revenue to the school district for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, Fenner detailed the levy limit certification of $10,805,134, a $554,174 increase — or 5.41% — compared to last year’s levy of $10,250,960. Last year, however, the district’s levy limit saw a 7% decrease, resulting in a net two-year tax levy decrease of 1.59%.

She noted that most funding formulas are based on estimated student enrollment counts, and once enrollment becomes actual data, an adjustment is made to the district’s levy. State aid also plays a part in the levy amount.

“Equalization is a big factor in the levy system. This is where the state pays a portion of a school district’s revenue entitlement thereby reducing the local levy amount,” Fenner added. “The state equalization percentage is greater in districts with lower property valuations.

“Generally speaking, as property values increase the state equalization share decreases and the local levy share increases even though the district receives the same amount of funds.”

Fenner shared the district’s 6.2% tax base increase this past year compared to an 8% increase the previous year and a 17% increase over a four-year time frame.

“This growth can be a result of new construction or existing properties selling for more, or a combination of both,” Fenner said.

Regarding estimated tax impacts for 2023, she shared that a home valued at $200,000 this past year will be valued closer to $246,000 in 2023. This could result in a property tax increase for that homestead from $526 a year in 2022 to $560 in 2023, according to PMA Securities company.

Fenner also provided the 2023 preliminary budget, which depicts $79.1 million in revenue and $83.4 million in expenses. This places the district in a $4.3 million deficit, which Fenner attributed to state funding shortfalls due to inflation.

“There has become a $1,263 gap between what the state actually pays us and what we would have been paid per pupil had funding kept pace with inflation,” she explained. “For a district the size of Bemidji, that totals over $6 million a year in funding. So when we talk about the reasons the district faces a deficit budget, it’s a lack of funding and cross-subsidies.”

She went on to compare the district’s operating referendum — currently $180 per pupil — which is below the state median of $492 per pupil and lower than many districts with similar enrollment or geographic areas.

After some more discussion, the board unanimously approved the levy limit of $10,805,134.

The full meeting can be viewed on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel. The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23, in the district board room.