Jorge Prince, Audrey Thayer discuss upcoming opportunities at Bemidji LaunchPad event

BEMIDJI — Bemidji has a number of exciting opportunities in its near future, according to Mayor Jorge Prince and At-Large Councilor Audrey Thayer who spoke with members of the public during a LaunchPad meetup hosted by Greater Bemidji on Wednesday.

The purpose of this week’s event, held at the Mayflower Building downtown, was to provide a chance for dialogue between constituents and elected officials as the summer months close out.

With several changes coming to the city, as it looks to hire a new city manager and dissolves the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board, a running theme throughout the hour was the opportunities the city has to forge its future.

“All zoning and ordinances are going to be coming back to the city,” Prince said, regarding the JPB dissolving. “I see that as an opportunity.”

Mayor Jorge Prince speaks during a Greater Bemidji LaunchPad event on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in the Mayflower Building. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

As the city works to iron out the details of the JPB’s dissolution, it's also working to hire a new city manager after Nate Mathews resigned in April. A consulting firm has been hired to assist with the process and Prince shared that a number of applications have already been received.

Beyond these concrete changes, however, Prince and Thayer also discussed opportunities Bemidji has more broadly, like its status as a regional hub.

Jim Bensen asks a question during a Greater Bemidji LaunchPad event on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in the Mayflower Building. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“I see it as a strength,” Prince explained. “A rising tide carries all ships, (so) we’ve tried to build relationships with each of the (neighboring) governments — but not just the governments, also the people.”

Thayer and Prince both shared that they would like to prioritize opportunities related to housing, particularly after two separate apartment complexes have been shut down in the past two years because of safety concerns.

“Maybe it’s time we pull everyone together (to work on housing) because we’ve gone through two very challenging experiences in our community,” Thayer said.

At-Large Councilor Audrey Thayer speaks during a Greater Bemidji LaunchPad event on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in the Mayflower Building. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Ways to do this include making efforts to find and connect with developers and find ways to encourage them to work in Bemidji. Prince also acknowledged that an important piece will be to maintain and improve Bemidji’s existing housing.

“We want to make sure that all of our rentals are up to code and safe, and (that they’re) being managed in a way that’s respectful to tenants,” Prince explained.

Bemidji school board member Dave Wall asks a question during a Greater Bemidji LaunchPad event on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in the Mayflower Building. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The meetup closed with a question asking the two speakers what they were most excited about regarding Bemidji’s future.

“(I’m most excited for) the unheard in our community speaking up and being heard,” Thayer said. “The voice of everybody matters.”

Ward 3 Councilor Ron Johnson listens to Mayor Jorge Prince and At-Large Councilor Audrey Thayer speak during a Greater Bemidji LaunchPad event on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in the Mayflower Building. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Prince responded that he was most excited about change, and the positive ways that could unfold.

“I think change is the opportunity,” Prince said. “Change can be scary, but every time things change there’s an opportunity to do better, be better.”

Both expressed full confidence in the ability of Bemidji and the people who make up its community to take these opportunities and make a better future.

“When I think about what makes Bemidji special, it’s the people,” Prince said. “I’ve always believed that.”