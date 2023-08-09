Jim and Nancy Bensen reflect on their time in Bemidji ahead of move to Wisconsin

BEMIDJI — Jim and Nancy Bensen have no plans to slow down after they leave Bemidji and move to Wisconsin later this month.

They’re two of the most active 86-year-olds you’ll ever find. But their dog, Berge, might have an easier time in his new home.

“Our biggest challenge every morning frankly is who’s going to get home today to let the dog out,” Jim said with a grin. “He’s 14 years old and he can’t make it all day.”

The Bensens will be honored at a public send-off party at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the David Park House in Bemidji. The event is hosted by the Bemidji State Alumni and Foundation and the Office of the President. It will include the unveiling of a new plaque on campus and remarks from community dignitaries at 6 p.m.

Jim Bensen and Nancy Berge were classmates in Erskine, Minn., and continued their education together at Bemidji State. They’ll celebrate 61 years of marriage later this month. Four of their five children live near the Wisconsin home Jim and Nancy built next door to their youngest son Dan.

“It’s time,” Nancy said. “Our kids said when we were 80 we had to sell our Bemidji home and move. And 80 came and went. We said we’re not ready, we’ll do it at 85. Well, 85 was last year. It took us six months to downsize. Then the kids said, ‘Go ahead and rent for a year.’ Now our year is up. It is definitely time at our age.”

It’s been 22 years since Jim retired as president of BSU. Nancy had retired earlier after an elementary teaching career. But the couple certainly didn’t just sit at home in their recliners.

Jim stayed involved in community projects and continued his passion for public speaking, which included up to 50 keynote speeches every year. Nancy volunteered at the Bemidji Library’s Red Door Bookstore, led a knitting project at First Lutheran Church that created prayer shawls for those in need and enjoyed playing bridge twice a week.

“You know her, she’s never home either,” Jim said.

They also could be found in the audience at many sporting events, concerts, plays and arts events.

Nancy has been especially supportive of BSU women’s athletics, perhaps because she never had a chance to play competitive sports herself in high school or college.

“When I came here to Bemidji State I took archery and all kinds of sports (courses),” she said. “I have a minor in physical education. I really was mentored by (professors) Ruth Howe and Myrtie Hunt. And Chet Anderson taught me how to polka in American Country Dance.”

Meredith Brown of Bemidji, a lifelong friend who grew up with Nancy and Jim at Erskine, said she will miss having coffee and reminiscing with Nancy.

“She is a very generous person with her friendships and gifts,” Brown said. “She’ll bake cookies for her friends at the nursing home. She and Jim have been such good friends for so many years. It’s been wonderful.”

Jim said he will miss his regular visits to the BSU campus and almost daily visits to the Mayflower Building, where he has mentored budding entrepreneurs as part of the LaunchPad Bemidji program. The conference room at the Mayflower is named in Bensen’s honor.

Jim Bensen looks into the conference room on Aug. 2, 2023, at the Mayflower Building in downtown Bemidji that is named in his honor. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

“I have worked with many community leaders in my years, but none is quite like Jim,” said Dave Hengel, executive director of Greater Bemidji. “His love for our community and belief in its limitless potential is truly genuine. He set the tone — the personality of our community — for decades. He built a community that was positive, collaborative and hopeful. He’s lived that way all his life.”

Of course, Bemidji has not seen the last of Jim and Nancy Bensen.

“We will come back and visit,” Nancy said. “We’re still going to be very interested in Bemidji, that’s for sure. We’ve loved it here. It’s a new chapter of our life, and we’re excited about that, too.”