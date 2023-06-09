Jail Reset Coordinator works to break cycles, shift mindsets at Beltrami County Jail

BEMIDJI — In a small room in the county jail with barely enough space for her desk and two chairs, Amanda Sachau works to help those inside break decades-long cycles of incarceration.

As Beltrami County’s Jail Reset Coordinator, Sachau works with those in the correction center directly, connecting them with resources and support so that they can find better footing once they are released.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see the vicious cycles they can’t get out of,” Sachau said. “If I can be that person where they can come into my office and tell me ‘Hey, I want to change, I want to see my life differently,’ I can give them the resources they need.”

A relatively new position, Beltrami County created Sachau’s role to help reduce recidivism rates two years ago with the goal of connecting people in the jail with resources prior to their release.

“A lot of the time these folks don’t know what resources are available and they don’t have a really good support network,” explained Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs. “(When that’s the case) it’s easier to fall into a ‘What do I need to do to survive?’ mindset.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is especially true for a number of those in the jail who struggle with substance use disorders and find themselves addicted to drugs or alcohol.

“When you don’t know what your resources are, you’re going to go back to using,” Riggs said.

For Sachau, it’s not just individual cycles that she’s trying to break, but ones that span generations. She worked at the county jail as a bailiff from 2004 to 2009, and when she took this position in 2021 she saw the same people and their family members rotating through the jail doors.

“Seeing the same people in the system from when I worked here 15 years ago still here, or their children or their children’s children, it was just heartbreaking,” she shared. “They don’t know any different, that’s what they grew up with. They just have a bad history.”

'So much work to be done'

In a typical week, Sachau meets in person with five to 10 people, and another 10 or so reach out via a message system.

“Everybody is so different, so I just have a conversation with them and welcome them into my office,” Sachau explained.

Once she learns what their needs are, Sachau does her best to connect them to resources, anything from treatment programs and housing assistance to peer support.

“Ultimately it’s their choice and they have to make that change. I always tell them ‘I will not put in more work than you are,’ and they are 100% on board for that,” she shared. “They know they’re the ones that have to make the change.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes building trust takes some time, but eventually most of the people Sachau works with open up and share their concerns.

Beltrami County Jail Reset Coordinator Amanda Sachau does her best to connect inmates about to be released to resources, anything from treatment programs and housing assistance to peer support. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“I don’t think that when anybody comes into my office they’re going to trust me, so I have to build that rapport. I work very hard at that,” Sachau said. “It’s really nice the second or fourth time they come in and they keep opening up.”

The next challenge Sachau faces is finding the resources they need. While she’s developed strong connections with organizations in the community, there are some things that are harder to find than others.

“There are not enough resources, specifically housing resources in this area,” Sachau explained. “When somebody comes into my office (for housing) I say ‘Do you have somewhere you can go right away?’ because they’re not going to get housing immediately.”

Finding stable housing is one of the foundations that she tries to create for the inmates she works with. Without it, it’s easier to fall back into the same situation that led them to the jail originally.

“If they have chemical dependency I really encourage them to head into treatment because then we have some time to figure out that housing piece,” she said. “If they walk out of these doors and they have nothing, they’re right back in the same position they walked in from.”

It’s also difficult as just one person to meet with everyone who needs support, and Sachau hopes that the program she’s developing can grow to include more staff.

“It’s hard being just one person right now because there’s just so much work to be done,” she said. “I don’t get to everybody in time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking to the future

Even with these challenges, however, Sachau has been seeing noticeable success. In her statistics from 2022, Sachau shared that of the 70 people who committed to the reset program 23% have not returned to jail.

“That 23% success rate was just amazing to me. It can be done,” she shared. “To see them go out and do better is incredible.”

Several of the people Sachau has helped still reach out to her, giving her updates on their progress and thanking her for the support and resources she helped them with.

“I’ve got one who has their own housing, their kids are back in their custody and they just recently got a job,” she shared. “They came from living on the streets, and it’s been a year and a half for them and it’s been amazing.”

Arresting our way out of society’s problems hasn’t worked, we need to figure out something different. Sheriff Jason Riggs

Success stories like these help motivate Sachau and are encouraging to Riggs as well.

“Arresting our way out of society’s problems hasn’t worked, we need to figure out something different,” Riggs said. “I think just the amount of success that Amanda has seen in the short time we’ve had this program, with just one person, says a lot.”

If the program is able to grow, which Riggs and Sachau both hope for, it could continue to reduce recidivism rates and improve the health and well-being of the community. There's a hope that the plans for a new county jail will include increased space for Sachau's work and similar programs.

“In our custody list, 80% of the population here has been here numerous times throughout their adult lifetime. If we can break some of that down, get that percentage lower, that’s huge,” Riggs said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, the work that Sachau is doing is making a tangible difference, both in the lives of the individuals she helps and the broader community.

“I’ve gotten ‘Aren’t you scared of them?’ Absolutely not, I’m trying to help them,” Sachau shared. “These guys and gals are not bad people, they make bad choices. Giving them the resources that they need is what’s going to benefit them and the community the most.”