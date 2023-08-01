Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Investigation underway after pontoon crashes into Leech Lake dock

An investigation is underway after a pontoon crashed into a dock and another boat Friday evening on Leech Lake in Walker.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:35 AM

CASS COUNTY — An investigation is underway after a pontoon crashed into a dock and another boat Friday evening on Leech Lake in Walker.

According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, at 8:53 p.m. on Friday, July 28, the sheriff's office received a report of a boating incident on Leech Lake near the Chase on the Lake docks in Walker.

Information from callers indicated that a pontoon had hit the dock causing significant damage to two large sections of it and damaging an unoccupied pontoon that was tied to the dock. No injuries were reported from the incident.

When Walker Police Department arrived on the scene, witnesses reported that the man driving the pontoon did not stop after the crash. Witnesses took several photos of the pontoon and operator and the images circulated on social media but they were not initially identified or located, the release said.

On Saturday, July 29, the sheriff’s office received an anonymous social media tip of the identity and location of the operator and suspect pontoon. Deputies responded to the location and interviewed the suspect about the incident.

The release said that the suspect is now cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. When the investigation is complete, the incident will be referred to the Cass County Attorney’s Office for formal charges.

The identity of the suspect will be withheld until formal charges are filed.

"The Cass County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for their assistance with the investigation," the release said.

