Indoor garage sale set for June 16 at Bemidji Armory
BEMIDJI — Education Minnesota Local Union No. 2007 will hold an indoor garage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at the Bemidji Armory, 1430 23rd St. NW.
There is no admission cost and customers can pursue 15 booths featuring toys, decor, clothes, household items, sporting goods, books and more.
