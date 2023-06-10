'Indigebox' subscription service brings authentic, cultural perspective to the classroom

BAGLEY — Indigenous Visioning CEO Barb Fabre wants children to take pride in their culture.

With a goal to advocate for Indigenous communities at the state and national level, Indigenous Visioning’s efforts to encourage cultural pride expands with the growth of its subscription-based service: Indigebox.

Based in Bagley, Indigebox is an educational subscription box for early childhood learning environments that aims to benefit programs that serve American Indian children, according to its website. Each box is specific to Ojibwe values and customs, and materials differ from season to season.

Each box typically contains four activity pages related to the season, materials that can be used with lesson plans, a book, an Indigenous art item, a teacher appreciation gift and other resources.

Such materials are part of Fabre’s motivation to address historical trauma and the erasure of culture during the boarding school era of the 1800s and 1900s.

“We want children to be proud of who they are and not ashamed,” Fabre said. “My grandpa would not even teach my dad any language or any traditional things because, when my dad would ask him, my grandpa would just say ‘No, don’t even go there’ because he was beaten when he did talk (Ojibwe).”

A member of the White Earth Nation, Fabre ran an early childhood program for nearly 30 years and also ran a brain research conference at White Earth for 17 years. She cited that during that time, she learned that children’s brains are 80% developed by age 5.

Fabre knew that culture was an important piece for children growing up, and wanted to incorporate indigeneity into early-childhood curriculum. In 2020, Indigenous Visioning’s Operations Director Tamie Finn proposed creating a subscription box to bring the culture to pre-primary programs around the area.

“For our first box, we didn’t know how it was going to go,” Fabre said. “So, we only developed 50 of them. We put out word to our networks and within four days, we were sold out.”

A previous Indigebox contains the materials for a rain stick activity. Contributed

Providing a resource

Taking note of the popularity, Indigenous Visioning began regularly listing their Indigeboxes on their website. As each season approaches, the team includes different materials with the hope to teach children — Native and non-Native alike — about various aspects of Indigenous culture while incorporating other subjects.

“We take beading, for example,” Fabre detailed. “It’s a cultural activity, but then we turn to the math and science for the early childhood classroom. Another (box) that’s more seasonal would focus on maple syrup. We created a whole lesson plan around the size of a tree… we even included three live trees — baby saplings and maple saplings.”

Including resources on where to find more information — particularly for the Ojibwe language — gives each subscriber a chance to gain greater access to their learning, Fabre explained.

“We give them resources where they can hear the language because in Native language, the words are very long and people, even myself, get very intimidated saying them,” Fabre said. “We’re trying to reintroduce and support the cultural teachings within our own people, but also so our non-Native kids have a global view. They’re learning about the culture in an authentic way, not a stereotypical way.”

Each box contains materials for 20 children, and boxes have been shipped throughout much of Minnesota. Indigenous Visioning sent out 150 boxes for its most recent shipment earlier this spring. Fabre mentioned that a couple of households have even ordered them for their children.

A previous Indigebox contains the materials for a beadwork activity. Contributed

Given their growth, the group increased the price of the boxes to $140 each. Fabre noted that while the boxes paid for themselves, they didn’t pay for the staff time required to create them each season.

Soon after this realization, she came across an opportunity with the Minnesota Cup, an annual competition that’s open to Minnesota entrepreneurs and innovators whose startups earn less than $1 million in annual revenue.

With the grand prize winner taking home $50,000 on top of $25,000 in seed capital, Fabre jumped at the opportunity to apply for the competition with the utmost honesty intact.

“I got really excited,” Fabre said, “but I was brutally honest about the fact that we’re not business people and we’re probably losing money on it. We just need that support, so it was really an ‘aha’ moment when that came.”

Recently named as a semifinalist in the education and training division of the competition, Indigebox members will receive one-on-one mentoring to prepare a pitch deck, business plan and one-minute video of the company. Ten companies in each of the nine divisions will compete in this semifinal round.

The top three from each division will then be selected as finalists and prepare a 12-minute business pitch to present in the finalist round in August. From here, one winner from each division will be chosen to present a final pitch for the grand prize at the McNamara Alumni Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

A previous Indigebox contains the materials for a clan system activity. Contributed

Putting in the work

As the mentorship is underway, Fabre looks forward to the future of Indigebox regardless of the competition’s outcome.

Fabre noted potential plans to move away from the subscription portion of the service to ease their workflow and hopes to hire a staff person dedicated to Indigebox.

“Because we’re a small organization, it’s several of us doing several things around Indigebox, but then we also have our plate full of multiple other projects,” Fabre said. “I’d be happy if we could make enough profit to pay for a staff person.”

She also expressed interest in expanding into other cultures including Navajo, Lakota and German, among others.

“We should be celebrating all of our cultural backgrounds and sharing that with children because that gives them a view of the world that they’re going to be living in,” Fabre added.

Such a sentiment informs not only Fabre’s work but the work that Indigenous Visioning sets out to accomplish.

“There's a lot of work to it, but that's fine,” she left off. “We're not afraid of hard work.”

More information on Indigebox can be found at indigenousvisioning.com/indigebox.