99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Inaugural academic showcase held at Bemidji Middle School

Around 575 attendees could view artwork, storyboards, rational name math posters and other projects.

032223.N.BP.BMSSHOWCASE1.JPG
Bemidji Middle School held its inaugural academic showcase on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the school.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:02 AM

BEMIDJI — Bemidji Middle School held its inaugural academic showcase where families could view various student projects from this school year Monday night at the school.

Around 575 attendees could view artwork, storyboards, rational name math posters and other projects. The band, show choirs and orchestra performed, and the Headwaters Science Center had a presence at the showcase as well.

"Kids and families alike got to see and hold critters that were brought in from the Headwaters Science Center and try their hand at tablecloth pulling," a release said.

The showcase was held in tandem with a book fair. Attendees also enjoyed a sloppy Joe dinner.

032223.N.BP.BMSSHOWCASE3.JPG
Bemidji Middle School held its inaugural academic showcase on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the school.
Contributed
032223.N.BP.BMSSHOWCASE2.JPG
Bemidji Middle School held its inaugural academic showcase on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the school.
Contributed
032223.N.BP.BMSSHOWCASE4.jpg
Bemidji Middle School held its inaugural academic showcase on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the school.
Contributed

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
032223.N.BP.ESSAYCONTEST.jpg
Local
Bemidji Area Friends of Concordia Language Villages essay contest awards 9 scholarships
March 22, 2023 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
Local
From the Archives: March 22 in the Pioneer
March 22, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Forest History Center web art.png
Local
'Maple Syrup, Music and Phenology' event set for March 25 at Forest History Center
March 21, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Michael Van Horn 2023 Youth Tour Winner WEB.jpg
Local
Michael Van Horn wins Paul Bunyan Communications' 2023 Youth Tour Essay Contest
March 20, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
336687594_3293824804262226_8980292841167776983_n.jpg
Local
20th Annual Ice Rescue Training Course held on Cass Lake
March 20, 2023 11:50 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Great River Rescue web art
Local
Great River Rescue to offer free pet vaccinations March 25
March 21, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
crash1.jpg
Local
Bemidji woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after vehicle crash
March 21, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report