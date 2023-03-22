Inaugural academic showcase held at Bemidji Middle School

BEMIDJI — Bemidji Middle School held its inaugural academic showcase where families could view various student projects from this school year Monday night at the school.

Around 575 attendees could view artwork, storyboards, rational name math posters and other projects. The band, show choirs and orchestra performed, and the Headwaters Science Center had a presence at the showcase as well.

"Kids and families alike got to see and hold critters that were brought in from the Headwaters Science Center and try their hand at tablecloth pulling," a release said.

The showcase was held in tandem with a book fair. Attendees also enjoyed a sloppy Joe dinner.

Bemidji Middle School held its inaugural academic showcase on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the school. Contributed

Bemidji Middle School held its inaugural academic showcase on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the school. Contributed