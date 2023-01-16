Hundreds gather in Bemidji for annual Veterans Appreciation Snowmobile Ride

BEMIDJI — Hundreds of veterans from near and far gathered on Lake Bemidji on Saturday, Jan. 14, for the 15th annual Veterans Appreciation Snowmobile Ride.

Hosted by the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association and Minnesota Snowmobile Education and Advancement Fund, all veterans and active duty personnel were invited to participate as a token of gratitude for those who have dedicated their lives to service.

Participants line up ahead of an annual Veterans Appreciation Snowmobile Ride on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, on Lake Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

"There’s a group, part of the MnUSA, that organizes this vet ride,” longtime member of the North Country Snowmobile Club Tim Wang said. “For 15 years now they have been moving the event around the state and vets can register. Some have their own snowmobiles, some don't. Then, they come to wherever the ride is set up and local (snowmobile) clubs guide them.”

Longtime North Country Snowmobile Club member Tim Wang helps organize participants ahead of an annual Veterans Appreciation Snowmobile Ride on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, on Lake Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Breakfast, lunch, dinner and lodging were provided by the Hampton Inn and Suites, which served as this year's host hotel.

The ride represented the support of local Bemidji snowmobilers, area clubs and businesses including Arctic Cat and Polaris who donated about 20 sleds for the veterans who didn’t have one.

As Wang helped organize the participants on the lake just in front of the hotel, he estimated there to be about 130 veterans in participation along with over 30 local volunteers who know the trails best to help navigate.

“We started sending groups out at 9 a.m. The first groups are the more experienced snowmobilers and the ones who like to go faster,” Wang said. “They’re going to ride south toward Itasca State Park and stop at the (Becida Bar and Grill) for tacos. Then they come back here and have happy hour and dinner.”

Participants pose for a photo ahead of an annual Veterans Appreciation Snowmobile Ride on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, on Lake Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

