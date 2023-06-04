House deemed total loss, 1 injured after Sunday fire

BEMIDJI — A home has been deemed a total loss and one firefighter has been injured after a fire broke out at a residence on Bemidji Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to a release from Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, at approximately 12:26 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, the fire department responded to the report of a structure fire located at 4000 Bemidji Avenue North.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story residential home with smoke showing from the front of the structure. As firefighters walked around the home, they found heavy fire and smoke in the basement, the release said.

Firefighters deployed a 2 1/2-inch pre-connected handline to the rear of the building and then another 1 3/4-inch pre-connected handline to the front of the home.

Firefighters attempted to make entry but were forced back due to high heat, heavy smoke and zero visibility. Firefighters went into a defensive mode and fought the fire from the exterior until it was fully extinguished around 11 a.m., Sherwood said.

A total of 22 firefighters and six pieces of equipment responded to the fire. The structure and its contents are considered a total loss. One firefighter injury has been reported, who was treated at the scene.

The fire is under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, the release said.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Bemidji Police Department, Bemidji Ambulance Service, Ottertail Power Company, Minnesota Energy and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.