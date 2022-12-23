Home for the Holidays music event to raise awareness and funds for the homeless

BEMIDJI — Local musicians will take the stage at Brigid’s Pub next week to help raise awareness and money for the homeless.

“Home for the Holidays,” a fundraiser for the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless, is scheduled for 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. It will feature The Occasionals, Doyle Turner, Corey Medina and Brothers, Brock Beaulieu, Caige Jambor, Sawyer Corcoran, Kristi Miller, Sonny Johnson, Kitchi Boogie and Dan Will.

A silent auction and door prize also will be part of the event.

“The fundraising that we’re doing is two-pronged,” said Reed Olson, executive director of the organization. “We’re fundraising simultaneously for some operational dollars and also raising funds for our renovation project at the New Day Center.”

Reed Olson, executive director of the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless

The Nameless Coalition’s Wolfe Center at 522 America Ave. NW is in its eighth year of operation. It is open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day from mid-September through May.

It also operates the New Day Center at 722 15th St. NW from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. That facility opened on Dec. 23, 2021, after being donated to the Nameless Coalition by Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota.

“It was my goal to open in time for Christmas and to make sure that nobody in Bemidji was outside on Christmas Day,” Olson said.

The organization recently received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to make improvements to the New Day Center.

“We need a wheelchair lift, we need showers and a laundry facility,” Olson said. “These are not bells and whistles. We just need to make the building function a little better.”

Olson said the Wolfe is housing even more people than it did during last winter’s record-setting year.

“We are so busy right now,” he said. “We’re seeing about 20 to 25 people a night, which is really brushing up against our maximum capacity there. Last year we had 3,700 night stays at the Wolfe. This year we are on pace to break that record, which is not what we want to do.”

He said it’s just as busy at the New Day Center, although it’s more difficult to track numbers there.

“People kind of come and go a little more, and we don’t have to have a bed for everybody, so we can accommodate a lot more people,” Olson said. “But boy, it’s really nerve-racking for us.”

The Nameless Coalition strives to help homeless people find the services they need.

“They trust us, so we kind of work as a matchmaker,” Olson said. “This is our eighth season operating, and I don’t think there are more than one or two people who are with us now who we saw four years ago."

He added that though they continue to serve a large population, it’s not the same individuals.

"People fall into homelessness, then they find themselves at our doors. We try to help them find services," Olson said. "Because we’re not family and we’re not caseworkers, we don’t always know exactly where people end up. That’s kind of a bummer.

"For one thing, we want to be able to show the impact that we’re making. But also we just care about the people and we would really like to know that they’re OK and found their way to a better place.”