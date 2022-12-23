Holiday shopping event held for children at Ridgeway Apartments in Bemidji

BEMIDJI — In a small apartment filled with holiday cheer, volunteers from the Ridgeway Neighborhood Initiative held a Christmas shopping event where children could choose gifts to give to their family members.

Held in the resource room the organization runs in Ridgeway Court IV, 29 children participated in the event, held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Alongside hot chocolate and sugar cookies, children could choose from a wide selection of gifts to give to their parents, siblings and other family members. Gifts were then wrapped on-site by volunteers and sent home with each family.

Over 120 gifts were given out during the event, and each child was additionally able to choose a stuffed animal to take home for themselves.

Myra Drumbeater, left, and her mother Corrie Sather pose with gifts during a holiday shopping event held on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Ridgeway Apartments in Bemidji. Contributed

Members of RNI would like to express their gratitude to the volunteers from the Bemidji Police Department and the broader community for making the event possible, and to the residents and families who attended and made it such a positive experience.