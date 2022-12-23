Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Holiday shopping event held for children at Ridgeway Apartments in Bemidji

The Ridgeway Neighborhood Initiative held a holiday shopping event for children, who got to choose gifts to give to their family members.

122422.N.BP.RIDGEWAY - 1.jpg
Ridgeway Neighborhood Initiative volunteer Alice Thompson arranges stuffed animals prior to the start of the holiday shopping event held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the Ridgeway Apartments.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 23, 2022 01:40 PM
BEMIDJI — In a small apartment filled with holiday cheer, volunteers from the Ridgeway Neighborhood Initiative held a Christmas shopping event where children could choose gifts to give to their family members.

Held in the resource room the organization runs in Ridgeway Court IV, 29 children participated in the event, held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Alongside hot chocolate and sugar cookies, children could choose from a wide selection of gifts to give to their parents, siblings and other family members. Gifts were then wrapped on-site by volunteers and sent home with each family.

Over 120 gifts were given out during the event, and each child was additionally able to choose a stuffed animal to take home for themselves.

122422.N.BP.RIDGEWAY - 2.jpg
Myra Drumbeater, left, and her mother Corrie Sather pose with gifts during a holiday shopping event held on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Ridgeway Apartments in Bemidji.
Contributed

Members of RNI would like to express their gratitude to the volunteers from the Bemidji Police Department and the broader community for making the event possible, and to the residents and families who attended and made it such a positive experience.

Related Topics: CHRISTMAS
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
