Highway 2 construction west of Bemidji to start May 30

BEMIDJI — With construction set to begin on Highway 2 west of Bemidji on May 30, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that motorists should expect short-term delays and lane closures through mid-June.

The construction area will be between Third Street Northwest in Wilton to Adams Avenue in Bemidji, with the project including resurfacing.

The contractor for this $1.2 million dollar project is Northern Paving and aims to create safer, longer-lasting driving surfaces on Highway 2. Plans are for the project to be completed by mid-June, weather permitting.

More information on the project can be found on MnDOT’s website on the project’s page .

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:



