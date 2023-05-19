99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Highway 2 construction west of Bemidji to start May 30

Road construction on Highway 2 west of Bemidji will start on May 30, motorists can expect short term lane closures through mid-June.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:09 AM

BEMIDJI — With construction set to begin on Highway 2 west of Bemidji on May 30, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that motorists should expect short-term delays and lane closures through mid-June.

The construction area will be between Third Street Northwest in Wilton to Adams Avenue in Bemidji, with the project including resurfacing.

The contractor for this $1.2 million dollar project is Northern Paving and aims to create safer, longer-lasting driving surfaces on Highway 2. Plans are for the project to be completed by mid-June, weather permitting.

More information on the project can be found on MnDOT’s website on the project’s page .

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert, as work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits, the fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient and expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
