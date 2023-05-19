Highway 2 construction west of Bemidji to start May 30
Road construction on Highway 2 west of Bemidji will start on May 30, motorists can expect short term lane closures through mid-June.
The construction area will be between Third Street Northwest in Wilton to Adams Avenue in Bemidji, with the project including resurfacing.
The contractor for this $1.2 million dollar project is Northern Paving and aims to create safer, longer-lasting driving surfaces on Highway 2. Plans are for the project to be completed by mid-June, weather permitting.
More information on the project can be found on MnDOT’s website on the project’s page .
Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:
- Slow down when approaching every work zone, navigate through with care and caution.
- Stay alert, as work zones constantly change.
- Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.
- Obey posted speed limits, the fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
- Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
- Be patient and expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
