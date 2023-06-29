Highway 2 construction in Bena to begin July 10

BEMIDJI — Motorists traveling on Highway 2 in Bena will experience lane closures and delays beginning July 10 as road construction begins.

The project includes constructing sidewalks, pedestrian crossing culvert replacements, curb and gutter as well as storm sewer infrastructure. Construction on the project will be completed under traffic by incorporating a bypass lane or temporary traffic signals. Motorists will experience traffic delays.

Benefits of the project include improved safety for motorists and pedestrians, improved drainage and a smoother, longer-lasting driving surface.

Casper Construction is the contractor for the $3.4 million project. Construction is scheduled to be completed in mid-October. For more information visit the project website mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy2-bena.