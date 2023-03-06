99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Highway 1 in Red Lake temporarily detoured due to water main break

Motorists will experience a temporary detour on Highway 1, which follows Walking Shield Road between Highway 89 and Reservation Highway 44.

By Pioneer Staff Report
March 06, 2023 10:32 AM

RED LAKE — A water main break over the weekend has damaged a portion of Highway 1 in Red Lake.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, motorists will experience a temporary detour on Highway 1, which follows Walking Shield Road between Highway 89 and Reservation Highway 44.

The detour will be in place until repairs to the driving surface can be completed.

For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
