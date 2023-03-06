Highway 1 in Red Lake temporarily detoured due to water main break

RED LAKE — A water main break over the weekend has damaged a portion of Highway 1 in Red Lake.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, motorists will experience a temporary detour on Highway 1, which follows Walking Shield Road between Highway 89 and Reservation Highway 44.

The detour will be in place until repairs to the driving surface can be completed.

For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.