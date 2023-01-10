Henoc Preciado named Bemidji State, NTC Head of Staff

BEMIDJI — Henoc Preciado was recently named the interim head of staff at Bemidji State and Northwest Technical College.

According to a release, Preciado will serve as liaison to President John Hoffman along with his executive cabinet members and the larger campus communities to prioritize and advance both institutions’ strategic plans. He will also support Bemidji-area community engagement and fundraising initiatives for BSU and NTC.

Hoffman noted that Preciado’s passion, approachability and extensive experience serving diverse student populations make him a great representative of both institutions.

“(Preciado) has significant experience working with students of color, first-generation college students, undocumented students and students from low-income families,” Hoffman said in the release. “That background will be essential to BSU and NTC as we work to make college more accessible and affordable to students throughout northern Minnesota.”

The release adds that Preciado felt honored to be selected as head of staff, especially knowing heads of staff at other universities and admiring the skills needed in those roles to navigate different environments, build campus and community-wide relationships and move strategic initiatives forward in support of student success.

“When President Hoffman asked if I’d be interested in the position, I immediately thought of those individuals who I greatly admire in similar roles,” Preciado said in the release. “I was in awe that he thought of my skills in the same way. To be able to serve BSU and NTC is very exciting to me.”

Preciado previously served as the systemwide manager of Basic Needs Initiatives at the California State University’s Office of the Chancellor, which serves the university system’s 23 campuses by providing food assistance, emergency housing, mental health services and more to students whose academic success would otherwise be impeded by these challenges.

Prior to CSU’s Basic Needs Initiatives, he was the inaugural director of the Glazer Family Dreamers Resource Center at CSU-Los Angeles. In that role, he led a team that served DREAMer students with programs and services aimed at ensuring their academic, emotional and personal well-being.

He also served five years as a research assistant and coordinator of the Titan Dreamers Resource Center at CSU-Fullerton.

Preciado earned a master’s degree in higher and postsecondary education from Syracuse University and a bachelor’s degree in English from CSU-Fullerton.

His appointment began Tuesday, Jan. 3.