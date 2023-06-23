Hellzapoppin group brings traveling circus sideshow to Sanford Center

BEMIDJI — The Hellzapoppin traveling circus sideshow group brought plenty of oddities, curiosities and bizarre stunts to the Sanford Center in Bemidji with its opening show on Thursday night.

As part of the its “Shortyth Anniversary Decade of Destruction Tour," the group performed about two hours of tricks and stunts from juggling to fire-eating.

Performers include Guinness World Record-holder Andrew S., award-winning juggler Lucian Fuller, sideshow starlet Willow Lauren, "the world's most interesting half-man" Short E. Dangerously and ringleader Bryce “The Govna” Graves.

Hellzapoppin is the world’s largest touring circus sideshow and the group has performed more than 3,000 shows in 16 countries throughout its 15 years of touring.

Andrew S. lifts Short E. Dangerously using chains hooked to his eye sockets as part of Hellzapoppin's “Shortyth Anniversary Decade of Destruction Tour" show on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Today at 6 p.m. in the Sanford Center parking lot, the public is invited to watch one of the group's performers attempt to break a world record.

"Taking center stage this time is Andrew S., hailed as one of the top five circus sideshow performers globally, renowned for his exceptional skills and daring spectacles," a release said. "Demonstrating a level of strength and control that defies imagination, Andrew S. is preparing to make history by setting a new world record for the heaviest weight ever pulled using his eye sockets."

In his attempt to break the record, he will be pulling a car loaded with Hellzapoppin performers using his eye sockets.

Tickets are also available for the remaining shows on Saturday, June 24. An all-ages show will be held at 3 p.m., followed by an 18 years and older show at 8 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Willow Lauren performs a fire-eating stunt as part of Hellzapoppin's “Shortyth Anniversary Decade of Destruction Tour" on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Lucian Fuller juggles a chainsaw as part of Hellzapoppin's “Shortyth Anniversary Decade of Destruction Tour" show on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Willow Lauren, left, and Bryce "The Govna" Graves perform a magic trick during Hellzapoppin's “Shortyth Anniversary Decade of Destruction Tour" show on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Lucian Fuller spins a glass of liquid balanced inside a pool triangle during Hellzapoppin's “Shortyth Anniversary Decade of Destruction Tour" show on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Short E. Dangerously performs a magic trick as part of Hellzapoppin's “Shortyth Anniversary Decade of Destruction Tour" show on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer