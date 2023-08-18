Healing power of culture at forefront of Sanford Bemidji's 18th Annual Niimi'idiwin

BEMIDJI — For many of the attendees at the 18th Annual Niimi’idiwin, formerly the Sanford Healing Powwow, participating in songs and dances is a form of healing — for themselves and for others.

A collaboration between Sanford Health and Cass Lake and Red Lake Indian Health Services, the event celebrates Anishinaabe culture and the role it plays for many patients and community members as a part of life and health.

“It’s acknowledging the different cultures in our community,” explained Karla Eischens, president and CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. “As we care for our patients, understanding and coming back to some of this history and culture is healing.”

The event took place throughout Thursday afternoon in a field just west of Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. It began with a grand entry honoring Indigenous veterans and ended with a feast of Red Lake walleye and Leech Lake wild rice.

Throughout the day, a total of 156 dancers competed in different styles and categories, including jingle, grass and men's and women’s traditional dances, along with spot dances and the ever-popular potato dances — where two dancers have to hold a potato between their foreheads while doing dance moves and try to be the last to drop their potato.

“Today’s gathering is not only an opportunity to connect with each other and celebrate. It's a testimony to the collaboration that’s at the heart of our community,” Eischens shared. “It’s also fun.”

Along with the chance to socialize and celebrate, the Niimi’idiwin combines two frequently separated forms of healing — those found in Western medicine and those found in Anishinaabe culture.

“It’s significant that it’s the hospital putting it on,” said Rebekah Fineday, a Native American community advocate at Sanford Health. “It’s a health and healing powwow that acknowledges, celebrates and respects local culture. It brings together the different ways people heal.”

Fineday, a member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, explained that powwows are a form of healing in themselves, and help promote physical, spiritual and community health.

“You have to be physically active to do some of these dances, but it’s not just physical,” Fineday shared. “There’s spiritual and cultural aspects for why individuals participate.”

One example is the jingle dress, a style of regalia and dance that originated with the Anishinaabe and whose sound is understood to inspire hope and healing.

Other aspects include the drum circles, which provide the beat for the dancers and whose songs have their own significance.

“I started (drumming) when I was 9 years old,” shared Harvey Jordan, a Cass Lake resident who was part of the drum group called Warrior Hill on Thursday. “I drum for the healing part of it, I sing for healing. It just makes you feel good.”

Warrior Hill differed from some of the other drum groups at the event. Jordan set up a drum by himself, and members from other drum groups would join him for different songs as they were able.

“I signed up and set up by myself,” Jordan said. “The circle gets made of just whoever gravitates toward the song.”

Jordan also shared that when he dances, he does it for healing, particularly for those who can’t dance themselves.

“I dance for the people, especially for the ones that can’t,” he said.

Jordan wasn’t the only person dancing for healing for others. Fineday shared that it's one of the reasons many dancers take to the circle.

“A lot of us dance for healing, for those who can’t dance themselves,” Fineday said. “I’ve actually had a patient who asked me to dance for him, so I did. I hope that he felt that healing.”

The combination of healing, community and partnership sits at the heart of why the Niimi’idiwin has been going on for 18 years, and the significance it has for Sanford Health and the surrounding community.

“We collaborate so much it’s nice to just celebrate together, with IHS and our community,” Eischens said. “To provide good health care you have to celebrate, it’s really a part of healing.”

