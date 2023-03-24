99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

HCLL to present 'Hugs Help' by Randy Stocker

Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning is set to host Randy Stocker's presentation, "Hugs Help," from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at the Armory Arts and Events Center in Park Rapids.

Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:48 PM

PARK RAPIDS — Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning is set to host Randy Stocker's presentation, "Hugs Help," from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at the Armory Arts and Events Center in Park Rapids.

Randy Stocker, of Rochester, is a survivor of loss following the death of two children and his mother, a release said.

The author of the book "Hugs Help," Stocker will provide an intimate perspective on surviving grief while providing practical and proven words, actions and gestures for those supporting grievers.

The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Jonathan Lee Staples 1.jpg
Local
Bemidji Police Department seeks information in attempted abduction incident
March 24, 2023 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
courts2.jpg
Local
Bemidji man sentenced to 7 years in prison for felony sexual assault
March 24, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Red Lake Nation - Upper Red Lake map.jpg
Local
Red Lake Nation takes steps to restore east boundary of Upper Red Lake
March 24, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Team Berg.jpg
Sports
CURLING: Team Berg eager to compete among elite company for U21 National Championship
March 24, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Parent Aware logo.jpg
Community
Parent Aware seeks applicants for Parent Aware Cohort
March 24, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
032523.N.BP.WILSONKEEZER.jpg
Local
Deer River man sentenced to 9 years in prison for shooting at pedestrians, cars
March 24, 2023 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
G&W_04-14-18_1055 Brooklyn Bachmann WBB.jpg
College
Green & White Auction returns April 15; registration deadline hits March 31
March 24, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report