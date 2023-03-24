HCLL to present 'Hugs Help' by Randy Stocker

PARK RAPIDS — Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning is set to host Randy Stocker's presentation, "Hugs Help," from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at the Armory Arts and Events Center in Park Rapids.

Randy Stocker, of Rochester, is a survivor of loss following the death of two children and his mother, a release said.

The author of the book "Hugs Help," Stocker will provide an intimate perspective on surviving grief while providing practical and proven words, actions and gestures for those supporting grievers.

The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.