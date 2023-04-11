HCLL presents Jerry Mevissen's 'Restoring the Sebeka Schoolhouse'

PARK RAPIDS — Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning's spring series concludes with Jerry Mevissen presenting "Restoring the Sebeka Schoolhouse," from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Ave. S.

"The Finnish builders in 1888 used unique log construction techniques. Jerry is not a historian. He is not Finnish. And he doesn’t live in Sebeka. But because the schoolhouse in Sebeka’s City Park was in critical disrepair, and because the building was constructed by the grandfather of a dear friend, he jumped in, both feet, toward its resurrection," a release said.

An intrepid group of community volunteers worked hard and through a little sweat and teamwork today's visitors can experience what it must have been like to attend school there, the release added.

The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.

This is the final spring program for HCLL, but programs will resume after Labor Day for the fall series.