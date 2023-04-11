99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

HCLL presents Jerry Mevissen's 'Restoring the Sebeka Schoolhouse'

Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning's spring series concludes with Jerry Mevissen presenting "Restoring the Sebeka Schoolhouse," from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.

Jerry Mevissen.jpg
Jerry Mevissen
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:35 AM

PARK RAPIDS — Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning's spring series concludes with Jerry Mevissen presenting "Restoring the Sebeka Schoolhouse," from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Ave. S.

"The Finnish builders in 1888 used unique log construction techniques. Jerry is not a historian. He is not Finnish. And he doesn’t live in Sebeka. But because the schoolhouse in Sebeka’s City Park was in critical disrepair, and because the building was constructed by the grandfather of a dear friend, he jumped in, both feet, toward its resurrection," a release said.

An intrepid group of community volunteers worked hard and through a little sweat and teamwork today's visitors can experience what it must have been like to attend school there, the release added.

The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.

This is the final spring program for HCLL, but programs will resume after Labor Day for the fall series.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference WEB.jpg
Local
Cass Lake-Bena, Bemidji students named to 2023 NMRC All-Academic Team
April 10, 2023 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
41223.N.BP.ROUNDDANCE.jpg
Local
Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School hosts round dance event
April 10, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
City of Bemidji web art .jpg
Local
Update on city hall, fire station plans on deck for Bemidji City Council
April 10, 2023 11:25 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
120322.N.BP.FELLERMANCOLUMN 3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Observing deer in wild settings is a rewarding experience
April 08, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
TrustWeek-1080x720-Steph.jpg
Opinion
Avoiding the desert: Why news subscriptions matter
April 07, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Stephanie Schroeder / Forum Communications
040823.OP.BP.COMM.LLTC.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: Empowering tribal colleges: The urgent need for Minnesota House Bill 750
April 08, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Helen Zaikina-Montgomery, Leech Lake Tribal College
Bemidji High School web art.jpg
Prep
MSHSL approves 2023-25 competitive section realignment; Updated list of Bemidji's current sections
April 07, 2023 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report