Gwenia Fiskevold Gould wins Ward 1 seat in special election

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will no longer have a vacancy after Gwenia Fiskevold Gould received 67.4% of the votes in the city’s Ward 1 special election on Tuesday, beating Ward 3 Councilor Ron Johnson.

In the unofficial count, Fiskevold Gould received 87 votes to Johnson’s 41, with the results expected to be made official upon recognition by the canvassing board on Friday, April 14.

Fiskevold Gould, 34, is the director of annual giving at the Bemidji State University Alumni and Foundation and serves on several area commissions and boards. She currently lives in Bemidji with her husband Joe, who was recently elected to the Beltrami County Board, and their dog Coya.

Fiskevold Gould shared previously that one of her primary reasons for running is her desire to serve her community and offer her skills as a young leader.

“This is my home,” she said. “I’m running to finish a term on the city council because I believe that if you have something to offer your community you should step up.”

Fiskevold Gould will be finishing the last two years of a term vacated by Audrey Thayer when she was elected to the council’s At-large seat last November.

Voting took place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 11 at the American Indian Resource Center, with early and absentee voting at City Hall.