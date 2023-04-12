99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Gwenia Fiskevold Gould wins Ward 1 seat in special election

After votes were tallied, Gwenia Fiskevold Gould won the Ward 1 seat on the Bemidji City Council, beating out Ron Johnson 87-41.

Fiskevold Gould.JPG
Nicole Ronchetti
By Nicole Ronchetti
Today at 9:22 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will no longer have a vacancy after Gwenia Fiskevold Gould received 67.4% of the votes in the city’s Ward 1 special election on Tuesday, beating Ward 3 Councilor Ron Johnson.

In the unofficial count, Fiskevold Gould received 87 votes to Johnson’s 41, with the results expected to be made official upon recognition by the canvassing board on Friday, April 14.

Fiskevold Gould, 34, is the director of annual giving at the Bemidji State University Alumni and Foundation and serves on several area commissions and boards. She currently lives in Bemidji with her husband Joe, who was recently elected to the Beltrami County Board, and their dog Coya.

Fiskevold Gould shared previously that one of her primary reasons for running is her desire to serve her community and offer her skills as a young leader.

“This is my home,” she said. “I’m running to finish a term on the city council because I believe that if you have something to offer your community you should step up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fiskevold Gould will be finishing the last two years of a term vacated by Audrey Thayer when she was elected to the council’s At-large seat last November.

Voting took place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 11 at the American Indian Resource Center, with early and absentee voting at City Hall.

Nicole Ronchetti
By Nicole Ronchetti
Nicole Ronchetti is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer, focusing on local government and community health.
What To Read Next
Bemidji City Hall
Local
City hall, fire station reconstruction plans reviewed by Bemidji City Council
April 11, 2023 01:22 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
041223.N.BP.VOTING 1.jpg
Local
Bemidji Ward 1 voters cast their ballots in special election
April 11, 2023 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Jerry Mevissen.jpg
Local
HCLL presents Jerry Mevissen's 'Restoring the Sebeka Schoolhouse'
April 11, 2023 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
4127138+040618.N.BP_.SINGERS.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Chamber Singers' performance to feature Vivaldi's 'Gloria'
April 11, 2023 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
120322.N.BP.FELLERMANCOLUMN 3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Observing deer in wild settings is a rewarding experience
April 08, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
TrustWeek-1080x720-Steph.jpg
Opinion
Avoiding the desert: Why news subscriptions matter
April 07, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Stephanie Schroeder / Forum Communications
040823.OP.BP.COMM.LLTC.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: Empowering tribal colleges: The urgent need for Minnesota House Bill 750
April 08, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Helen Zaikina-Montgomery, Leech Lake Tribal College