Growth and inclusion, process for hiring new city manager discussed by Bemidji City Council

BEMIDJI — In a conversation during the Bemidji City Council’s Monday meeting, several councilors brought up the need to address issues of discrimination and inclusion as a part of growing the city and attracting workers.

Prompted by a report given by Executive Director of Greater Bemidji Dave Hengel, who outlined the goals and successes of his organization to support the city’s economic development, councilors mentioned the importance of an often under-discussed part of making Bemidji an attractive place to live and work.

“People come here, have students who go to school, shops they frequent, all of these different areas where they can encounter bias and discrimination,” explained Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera.

Rivera shared that she’s aware of several individuals who have left Bemidji and cited discrimination as one of the reasons.

“(Discrimination) does impact people and it’s a reason people leave our community,” Rivera shared. “These are high-income earning professionals who do not feel safe in this community.”

Other councilors agreed with Rivera’s statements and shared their own perspectives and concerns.

“As a person of color I’ve seen our community at its absolute best, I’ve seen our community need improvement and I’ve seen it everywhere in between,” said Mayor Jorge Prince.

Speaking as the city representative to Greater Bemidji, Prince also shared that these conversations are ones that have been occurring at the organization.

“That has been a conversation that’s been ongoing, and it has had some very pointed, challenging and difficult conversations about those types of concerns in our community,” Prince said. “It’s never very far from my thought process.”

The topic came up after Hengel discussed Greater Bemidji’s efforts and programs to attract workers to the area.

“We are experiencing the tightest labor market in the history of the United States,” Hengel explained. “Bemidji is in the same spot. We have job openings everywhere and the challenges that come with it.”

Greater Bemidji keeps track of the number of families and individuals it recruits to Bemidji, and the councilors were interested in whether it would be possible to track those who leave the community as well.

“I’m hoping that will be part of what you’re doing this next year as you’re moving forward,” Rivera said. “These are conversations that are difficult and they need to happen.”

Search for a city manager

The council meeting also included other topics, including a decision on a consulting firm to help hire a new city manager.

At the council’s last regular session, they extended the search process after receiving just one offer. This round they received four, though the original firm to provide a proposal was not one of them.

Of the four, two were clear favorites among the council — Baker Tilly and Government Professional Solutions. As the discussion continued, Baker Tilly rose to take the top position.

“(Baker Tilly) has the fastest timelines,” said Ward 1 Councilor Gwenia Fiskevold Gould. “We want to have this be as quick as possible.”

Other councilors agreed and appreciated the firm’s familiarity with working in Minnesota.

“Baker Tilly has the greatest amount of experience in Minnesota,” Rivera said. “I am absolutely fine going with Baker Tilly and not delaying the process any further.”

Baker Tilly’s cost for the proposed services sit at $24,850 and projected an employment agreement signed by a city manager candidate and the city in August.

The council then voted 4-3 to accept Baker Tilly’s proposal with Prince, Ward 2 Councilor Josh Peterson and At-large Councilor Audrey Thayer voting against the decision, citing a desire to interview the top two candidates before a choice was made.

Other business conducted at the meeting included the city voting to implement the results of a job study that will put its pay scale in line with similar municipalities and a conversation on the potential to waive certain fees for Habitat for Humanity.