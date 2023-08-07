Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Greater Bemidji to host summer community update with Jorge Prince, Audrey Thayer

Greater Bemidji will host a summer community update featuring Mayor Jorge Prince and At-Large Councilor Audrey Thayer from 8 to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Mayflower Building.

Greater Bemidji web art 2023 copy.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:22 PM

BEMIDJI — Greater Bemidji will host a summer community update featuring Mayor Jorge Prince and At-Large Councilor Audrey Thayer from 8 to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Mayflower Building, 102 First St. West.

"Hear about emerging issues in the city as well as current community projects," a release said. "Come prepared to engage and ask questions that are important to moving our community forward as Minnesota’s emerging regional center."

Following the update, attendees are invited to visit the LaunchPad’s open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Connect with Brian Huch who will be available to provide complimentary consulting services to business start-ups and entrepreneurs and connect you with other LaunchPad resources," the release said. "Stick around and try out our co-working space for free and get a sense of the benefits of co-working with us here at the LaunchPad."

For more information, contact Brian at (218) 444-5758.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Beltrami County web art 2.jpg
Local
Beltrami County considers 2 new properties for jail location
2h ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
062823.N.BP.LUNDINCROFT.jpg
Local
Stewards of the land: LundinCroft Fields takes roadside stand to the next level
2h ago
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
Bemidji City Hall
Local
First reading of recreational cannabis use ordinance to be held by Bemidji City Council
6h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080523.N.BP.BADGEPINNING 4.jpg
Local
6 new firefighters sworn in at Bemidji Fire Department badge-pinning ceremony
3d ago
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
Acme Tools web art.jpg
Business
Acme Tools celebrates 75 years in business
1h ago
 · 
By  David Olson
IMG_2082.jpg
Northland Outdoors
FISH TALES: Wyatt Bond lands huge pike from Rognlien Park pier
2h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
113022.S.BP.BSUFOOT defense.jpg
College
Bemidji State football picked to win NSIC for 3rd straight year
2h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report