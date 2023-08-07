Greater Bemidji to host summer community update with Jorge Prince, Audrey Thayer

BEMIDJI — Greater Bemidji will host a summer community update featuring Mayor Jorge Prince and At-Large Councilor Audrey Thayer from 8 to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Mayflower Building, 102 First St. West.

"Hear about emerging issues in the city as well as current community projects," a release said. "Come prepared to engage and ask questions that are important to moving our community forward as Minnesota’s emerging regional center."

Following the update, attendees are invited to visit the LaunchPad’s open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Connect with Brian Huch who will be available to provide complimentary consulting services to business start-ups and entrepreneurs and connect you with other LaunchPad resources," the release said. "Stick around and try out our co-working space for free and get a sense of the benefits of co-working with us here at the LaunchPad."

For more information, contact Brian at (218) 444-5758.